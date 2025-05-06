Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony graces the 2025 Met Gala in a chic outfit by legendary designer Virgil Abloh (PHOTOS) 

La La Anthony, the mother of the Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, donned a stylish outfit at the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday. Furthermore, the former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony paid tribute to the late American fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Ad

Following the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Anthony wore an Archive Off-White by Abloh with her black tailored satin pantsuit dress, combining it with Jimmy Choo pumps.

She shared a carousel of images on her official Instagram page on Monday, with a heartfelt message for Abloh in the caption.

"MET GALA 2025: Honored to be wearing Archive Off-White by Virgil Abloh. Virgil was a visionary who undeniably changed the game. Thank you to Shannon Abloh, Simon, & The entire @off____white team for allowing me to carry on the Off-White legacy at the Met. This is more than just a look, it’s a tribute."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 2025 Met Gala was attended by several sports figures, including the three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, 2024 WNBA Champion Sabrina Ionescu, six-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart, seven-time F1 World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time NBA Champion Norman Nixon, among others.

La La Anthony's rehabilitation program wins social justice award

The American TV personality aimed to provide mentorship, life coaching, legal services and re-entry tools to young men (aged 18–21) incarcerated at Rikers Island, through her rehabilitation program named "ThreeSixty."

Ad

The official page of the program shared the news that they had won the JUMP Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award on Apr. 22.

The 45-year-old also talked about the mission of the program:

"This work, this fight, this mission isn't about policy and programs. For me, it's about people," said Anthony. "I've sat across countless young men at Riker's Island who are written off before they ever had a chance to write their own future."

Ad

Her son, Kiyan Anthony, will join Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More