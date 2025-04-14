Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, is usually seen posting pictures of herself in stylish outfits on her Instagram page. The American TV personality and actress shared a story on Instagram as she took a video of her son, joking about being his "personal photographer" on Sunday.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, jokes about turning into her son's "personal photographer" as they share a wholesome moment (Image: La La Anthony IG)

"Now I'm his personal photographer. I had the right angle but they were blurry," La La Anthony captioned her story with laughing emojis, as she tagged her son.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted this video:

The mother-son duo had a hilarious interaction as the Syracuse signee claimed that all the pictures his mother took were blurry.

"That was a good angle but they are all blurry."

In her next story, La La Anthony sent her son back to click more photographs, followed by another funny moment:

Kiyan Anthony's funny reaction to his mother clicking his pictures (image: La La Anthony IG)

"Give me my credit. Just say mommy is the best photographer in the world, I want to see your real reaction," said La La Anthony, before her son was elated to see the pictures:

Anthony also played in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. The game marked Team USA's fifth consecutive victory in the prestigious game. It was a tough competition, in which Team USA defeated Team World by a 124-114 scoreline in overtime.

Anthony was joined by some other top prospects, including Baylor Bears' Tounde Yessoufou, UConn signee Eric Reibe and Tajh Ariza, son of 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza.

Through his Puerto Rican ties on his mother's side, Anthony played for Team World.

However, they fell short to Team USA, which was led by Duke Blue Devils signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the 2025 Class, Nate Ament.

Anthony, who came off the bench, played nine minutes and had one point, one rebound and two assists.

Kiyan Anthony shares moment with his mother after winning Throne national championship MVP

The 6-foot-5 guard led his school, Long Island Lutheran, to the Throne national championship trophy after a tight 71-68 win against the Eagles last month.

Anthony finished the game with 25 points while shooting 60.0% from the field, including 33.3% from behind the arc. He also recorded five rebounds and two assists.

Kiyan Anthony & mom La La Anthony share a moment after the Throne National Championship win (Image: IG/ KiyanAnthony)

"Kiyan Anthony wins the Throne Finals MVP and celebrates with his mother, La La Anthony," the post was captioned.

Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell at Syracuse next season.

