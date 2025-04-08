Kiyan Anthony's teammate Kayden Mingo shares 1-word reaction as LuHi celebrates his high school milestone

Five-star prospect Kiyan Anthony's teammate, Kayden Mingo, wrapped up his high school career on a high note as he hit the 1,000-point milestone in his final game for Long Island Lutheran. The Penn State signee ended the game with nine points, which was enough to get him to the 1000-point mark.
In celebration of the achievement, the LuHi basketball team, via their official Instagram page, shared a post congratulating Mingo for the achievement.
The post, which was shared on Tuesday, was a carousel of eight pictures, each capturing different moments from the Prolific Prep game. The post was also captioned with a congratulatory message that read:
"In his final game as a Crusader, senior Kayden Mingo scored his 1000th career point! The four year varsity team member accomplished this special milestone that is not easily achieved against elite competition. Congrats Kayden!"
Kayden shared a heart emoji in reaction to the post:
“♥️.” He wrote.
Kayden's brother, Dalique Mingo, and a number of fans also reacted to the post, mostly dropping congratulatory messages:
"Welcome to the club, my boy," Dalique wrote.
"Congrats my guy 💙." One fan said.
"Proud of you!" Said another.
In the game, which was the Chipotle quarterfinals against Prolific Prep, Kayden also contributed nine rebounds and six assists. However, it ended in a narrow 81-80 overtime loss.
Heading into the game, the Crusaders had won 21 of their last 22 games and were coming off a victory at The Throne National Championship. Kiyan Anthony, who was crowned MVP at the Thrones championship, and Kayden's brother, Dylan Mingo, each had 22 points in the game.
On the other end of the court, No. 2 ranked Kansas signee Darryn Peterson led the Prolific Prep crew with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
"It's truly nothing less than a blessing.": Penn State signee Kayden Mingo on winning Gatorade New York Player of the Year Award
Prior to playing in The Throne Championship with the Crusaders, Penn State signee Kayden Mingo was named Gatorade New York Player of the Year. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kayden shared his feelings on winning the award:
"It's truly nothing less than a blessing," Kayden said. "It really means a lot to me to be named Gatorade Player of the Year with a lot of other highly touted players and great players of the past as well. I dedicate this honor to God, my family and especially my brothers (Dylan and Dalique)."
With his high school basketball journey complete, Kayden Mingo will kick off his college basketball career at Penn State next season. He will be joining the Nittany Lions alongside four-star power forward Mason Blackwood and 7-foot-0 Center Justin Houser, who also committed to Penn State.