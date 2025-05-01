Kiyan Anthony shares 1-word reaction as LuHi teammate Dylan Mingo lords over opponents at the Nike EYBL session 1

Kiyan Anthony has reacted to Dylan Mingo's dominant performance at the Nike EYBL Session 1 last weekend. Mingo, Anthony's teammate at Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), led the PSA Cardinals to three wins in as many games at Mesa, Arizona. The Hoop Spill shared an Instagram post on Wednesday detailing Mingo's weekend performance in numbers.

Ad

Ad

Trending

“ez 💰,” Anthony commented.

Kiyan Anthony's reaction to DYLAN Mingo's Nike EYBL performance (image credit: instagram/thehoopspill)

Mingo is the No. 2 point guard nationally, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As teammates, he and Anthony helped the LuHi Crusaders to a 21-7 overall record last season.

Ad

Mingo was at his best last weekend, contributing massively to each of the Cardinals’ wins. With the team down 46-48 with 2:16 to play, he knocked down a 3-pointer against Expressions Elite on Friday. He finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the 57-50 victory.

In PSA’s 72-52 win against Boo Williams, he recorded 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. In another charged performance on Sunday, he led the Cardinals to a 75-67 win over Team Durant, scoring 27 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Ad

Mingo will look to replicate his hot form at the Nike EYBL Session 2 on May 16-18 in Memphis, Tennessee. He knows what he brings to any team he plays for and recently described his play style.

“I can shoot off the dribble," Mingo said on Monday, via Zagsblog. "I get to the basket. I can float. I can pull up. I can pass. And also pretty much being a defensive stopper.”

Ad

Dylan Mingo's “open recruitment” and potential college reunion with his brother

As a leading prospect in the Class of 2026, Dylan Mingo is on the radar of several college programs. He has received offers from Missouri, Kansas, Penn State, Auburn, Texas, St. John's, Providence, Dayton, Florida State, Cincinnati, Ole Miss and Alabama.

However, Mingo still has a long way to go before announcing his college decision after admitting that his recruitment is “wide open.”

Mingo's brother, Kayden, is set to start his college career with the Nittany Lions. He was the No. 2 combo guard in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. With Penn State involved in Mingo's recruitment, a reunion with his brother could be in the books.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More