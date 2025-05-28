Koa Peat and Jason Crowe Jr. react as Top-40 prospect Elijah Williams commits to join Tounde Yessoufou at Baylor Bears next season

Four-star class of 2026 prospect Elijah Williams has committed to the Baylor Bears. The announcement, which was shared by On3 Tipton edits on Tuesday, has attracted different reactions from fans and fellow basketball athletes alike.

In reaction, Koa Peat simply gave his congratulations while Crowe Jr. shared an emoji reaction.

"Congrats family," Peat wrote.

“😮,” wrote Crowe.

Other basketball athletes like Arkansas-bound JaShawn Andrews, 6-foot-8 prospect Malik Parrish, and five-star prospect Jalen Montonati also commented on the post.

"Yessirski," Andrews wrote.

"You deserve this," said Parrish.

"Yeaaaa brud," Montonati wrote.

Fans were also in the comments sharing their congratulations:

"Congratulations Elijah," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations 🔥♥️," another fan wrote.

"YEAHHHHH WE UP NOW," Said another.

Koa Peat and Jason Crowe Jr. react as Top-40 prospect Elijah Williams commits to join the Baylor Bears next season. (Image via Instagram @tiptonedits)

Elijah Williams, who is currently a top-40 prospect, is the son of NBA player and coach Monty Williams. Before his commitment to Baylor, Williams had 23 college offers from programs like Arizona, Notre Dame, Alabama, Kansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Arizona State, and Texas.

Williams has concluded his junior season at the TMI-Episcopal High School. He also plays for JLE in the Nike EYBL circuit, where he averages 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game to rank as the No. 10 scorer.

Meanwhile, five-star prospect Koa Peat has concluded his high school basketball career and will be teaming up with the Houston Cougars next season. Crowe Jr. is also transferring into his senior year after a successful outing this season.

Elijah Williams speaks about why he chose the Bears

Speaking to ESPN, Elijah Williams revealed one major factor that influenced his decision:

"The attention the whole staff gave me, especially head coach Scott Drew," William ESPN. "The calls and texts were very consistent. The belief they have in me made a big difference. I like the school and the campus a lot. Coach Drew is smart, caring, funny and a great basketball coach. He cares about me as a person, a young man, as well as a basketball player."

Elijah Williams still has one more year of high school basketball before making the jump to the college level.

For now, he'll spend that final season playing under the guidance of his father and his high school coach, Bruce Bowen, before eventually suiting up for Baylor and playing under head coach Scott Drew.

