Koa Peat shows off his 3x Gatorade POY awards as the Arizona signee prepares to join Bryce James in college

Five-star Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat is officially set for the next chapter of his basketball journey after four years of successful high school basketball with Perry High School. Reflecting on his high school success, the 6-foot-7 power forward shared a photo of his three Gatorade Player of the Year awards on his Instagram story on Saturday.

“AGTG🙏🏾3x…” He captioned the post.

Koa Peat flaunts his 3x Gatorade POY awards ahead as the Arizona Wildcats signee prepares to join Bryce James in college. (Image via Instagram @koapeat)

Peat won the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year award for three years in a row as a sophomore, junior and senior. As a sophomore, he averaged 19.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, leading Perry High School to a 31-1 season record and a state championship.

In his junior year, Peat averaged 20.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, and 2.2 blocks per game. He once again led Perry to a state championship with a 24-6 season record.

Peat and the Perry Pumas also won the state championship in his just-concluded senior season. He ended the season with an average of 18 ppg and 10 rpg.

In total, Koa Peat won four consecutive state championships with Perry High School, including one in his freshman year. Before his arrival, the program hadn't won the title in a while. However, since he came as a freshman, they've pulled off an incredible run of four straight championships.

Peat ended his high school basketball journey as the No. 10-ranked recruit in the ESPN 2025 class rankings. He will now go on to join the Wildcats in the Big 12 conference next season, under Head Coach Tommy Lloyd's guidance.

Five-star prospect Koa Peat officially signs with the Arizona Wildcats

Koa Peat announced his commitment to Arizona in March, choosing the Wildcats over other top programs like Houston, Texas and South Carolina, among others. On Friday, he officially signed his letter of intent, which more or less cements his commitment to the Wildcats.

Speaking on his commitment in March, Peat said the following:

"I chose Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff because I know I will be pushed," Peat said via ESPN. "It's a winning program, and all I want to do is win."

Koa Peat will be joining NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James, alongside top 40 prospects Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode, who also committed to the Wildcats.

