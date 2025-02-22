Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington leads Bishop Gorman to second straight high school basketball state title

Four-star safety Jett Washington is not just a football standout but also a basketball star for Bishop Gorman. The nephew of the late NBA great Kobe Bryant showed that he could play his uncle's sport very well and led his school to win the Nevada Class 5A state championship game on Saturday.

Ad

Bishop Gorman went up against Mojave in the state championship game, with Washington taking over for the 71-58 win. The four-star football star had 21 points and nine rebounds during that game, helping Bishop Gorman win its second straight state title.

For the first three quarters, the game was close, with it being tied at 35 apiece just minutes into the third quarter. Mojave went on a run of its own to tie the game. However, this was when Jett Washington took over and went on to score nine straight points, using his big body to go through much smaller defenders.

Ad

Trending

He also showed off his range by draining a nothing-but-net 3-pointer to extend Bishop Gorman's lead to double digits. Tyler Johnson added 10 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds for Bishop Gorman but was fouled out.

Washington is no stranger to winning state titles, having led Bishop Gorman to the state championship in football last fall.

Jett Washington talks about winning another state championship for Bishop Gorman

After the big win, Washington talked about his performance with the Las Vegas Sun.

Ad

“When the games get close, you have to make big plays, and I stepped up,” Jett Washington told the Las Vegas Sun.

He also spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and talked about his play coming off the bench and having a big impact.

“I knew I was going to get in there, and I had to make an impact,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, my job is to come off the bench, bring a lot of energy when we need it.”

Ad

After the game, he posed for some photos with his teammates and celebrated the back-to-back state title with them.

Jett Washington poses with teammates after leading Bishop Gorman to second straight state championship (Source: Instagram/ _.jett_)

Jett Washington is still a junior, so he is not expected to make his college decision anytime soon. While many football scouts want him for their team, there is also an argument that he could also play basketball, and he has championship credentials for both sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback