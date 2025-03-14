  • home icon
Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. share their reactions as 5-star Oregon commit shuts down his recruitment

By Viraj Mali
Modified Mar 14, 2025 22:40 GMT
Reidsville football
Reidsville football's Kendre Harrison outmuscles a pair of Shelby tacklers on his way to the end zone during their Dec. 1, 2023 high school football game. - Source: Imagn

Kendre Harrison, a five-star tight end from the Class of 2026, announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 30 and has now closed his recruitment, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday. Harrison chose the Ducks over other top programs such as North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State and Alabama.

Fawcett shared Harrison's decision on Instagram, and multiple top high school athletes shared their reactions to the post. Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. and Bishop Gorman High School safety Jett Washington chimed in with their reactions. Both athletes used emojis to express their support for the 6-foot-6 athlete.

Henry added a fire emoji, whereas Washington posted a duck emoji in the comment section.

Kendre Harrison has visited the Ducks' campus a couple of times so far. According to On3, the Ducks were the overwhelming favorites to land the talented tight end.

The North Carolina native is ranked No. 16 overall and is the best tight end from the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from North Carolina.

Kendre Harrison is locked in with the Oregon Ducks

Kendre Harrison committed to the Ducks with the intention of playing for them. He spoke about his recruitment in an interview with Scoop Duck in January.

"I’m still getting recruited by schools here and there, but I’m not really one of those guys that de-commits," he said. "I know I’m 100-percent locked in with Oregon and that ain’t nothing gonna change my decision."

Harrison also had a lot of praise for Oregon in an interview with On3 in November.

"Oregon is an amazing place," he said. "Oregon is the total package. I chose Oregon because of their player development, the coaching I will get there, the culture and the place. I like Eugene a lot."

Harrison is one of the Ducks' nine commitments from the Class of 2026. He is the best-ranked commit on the Ducks' 2026 roster and is the program's only five-star recruit, per On3.

Edited by Ribin Peter
