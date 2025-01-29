Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington's recruiting heats up as he gets visited by Sherron Moore, Dan Lanning and receives major offers

Four-star 2026 safety prospect and Kobe Bryant’s nephew Jett Washington’s recruitment is picking up. Last week, the elite prospect shared news of two important visits from top college coaches as well as scholarship offers from top schools. He posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday about visits from Michigan’s Sherrone Moore and Oregon’s Dan Lanning.

Washington also posted updates about offers from Oregon State and Arizona, as well as an appreciation of the coaches that have recently visited him. He wrote:

“I appreciate all the coaches who have come to visit me and my family the past couple weeks!!”

Jett Washington’s college recruitment and multi-sport profile

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect is the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He is one of the class’s most sought-after prospects, with 29 offers from the heavyweights of college football. He has offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Florida State, and more. He also received an offer from Bill Belichick’s North Carolina.

Moore’s visit to Washington is part of the coach’s early effort toward recruiting for the 2026 class following an eventful 2025 cycle. The Wolverines already have two commitments in the 2026 class, with four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile having pledged to the program.

Jett Washington is a multi-sport prospect, taking after his late uncle by playing basketball in addition to football. He has won a state title with the Gaels in basketball. His versatility is evident not only in his multi-sport ability but also in his capability to play multiple positions on the gridiron.

After playing as a wide receiver in his freshman season, Washington moved to safety as a sophomore. He made 37 total tackles as a sophomore, with 29 solo and eight assisted tackles. Similarly, he recorded 38 total tackles as a junior, with 32 solo and six assisted tackles.

While he’s being recruited primarily as a safety, Jett Washington discussed his varied ability on the gridiron and hardwood with 247Sports:

“A majority of schools see me as a safety, a free safety, but I think I could play receiver. I think I could do a lot of things on the field.”

He also mentioned that football is his prioritized sport:

“My main thing right now is probably football, but some schools have asked me and brought up the idea of playing two sports.”

