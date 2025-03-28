  • home icon
  Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington shares a major update about visiting Big Ten powerhouse

Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington shares a major update about visiting Big Ten powerhouse

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Mar 28, 2025 19:48 GMT
Kobe Bryant &amp; His Sisters - Source: Getty
Kobe Bryant & His Sisters - Source: Getty

Kobe Bryant’s nephew and five-star safety prospect, Jett Washington, has announced he will be at USC for a visit this weekend. The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) prospect made the announcement on Friday on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote,

“I will be at USC this weekend!!”
Jett Washington&#039;s X post
Jett Washington's X post

Lincoln Riley's USC will host a flurry of top prospects on campus this weekend as it continues its spring practice and recruiting activities in earnest. In addition to Washington, top prospects set to visit USC this weekend include five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons and three-star athlete Madden Riordan.

Some USC commits will also be on campus, including Brandon Lockhart and Tron Baker.

Washington is one of the most in-demand safety prospects, with more than thirty offers. However, he announced an 11-school shortlist in February, including the USC Trojans. Other schools in his top 11 options are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and UNLV.

In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons, Washington pointed out that Oregon and Alabama are two schools that stand out from his shortlist. He said,

“Oregon and Alabama for sure are up there, then schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and USC are right there too. All the schools are still talking to me about once or twice a week, so it is all the same, but some do stand out a little.”

The five-star prospect already visited Eugene and Tuscaloosa for important games last season. He watched the Crimson Tide defeat Kirby Smart’s men in September and also saw Oregon beat Ohio State during the regular season.

He described his experience on both visits in an On3 interview. He said,

“When I visited Oregon for the Ohio State game, it was a great environment. I loved it. I like being around the staff too.”

Jett Washington’s multi-sport talent

Jett Washington is significantly tall, standing at 6-foot-4. He is a multi-sport athlete who has proven himself in basketball and football. Some Oregon coaching staff traveled down to watch him showcase on the hardwood for Bishop Gorman in January. He recalled the visit to On3:

“They came to see me play basketball in January, then came back to see me at the school another time. Coach (Chris) Hampton is great. They do a great job with me and my family, and I see great opportunities at Oregon.”

Washington is the No. 3 safety prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Edited by Ribin Peter
