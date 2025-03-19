Addie Deal, the Iowa Hawkeyes signee and the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), was elated by Kylie Feuerbach's decision to return to the Hawkeyes. The team's official Instagram account posted the news on Tuesday.

Deal shared her reaction in the comment section.

"ONE MORE YEAR 🤩 #Hawkeyes," @iowawbb captioned.

Kylie Feuerbach's Iowa Hawkeyes return elicits 1-word reaction from 5-star signee Addie Deal (image credit: instagram/iowawbb)

"YESSSSSSSS 🙌🙌🙌," Deal wrote.

The post also received reactions from teammates Lucy Olsen and Taylor Stremlow and Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin.

Lucy Olsen, Taylor Stremlow and Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin react to Feuerbach's return to Iowa (image credit: instagram/iowawbb)

"YAY KY," Olsen commented.

"YESYESYESSSSS," Stremlow wrote.

"Yayayayay!" Martin commented.

Feuerbach transferred from Iowa State to the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2021-22 season, when she played 32 games but started only two of them. She averaged 3.4 points on 42.4% shooting, including 30.6% from beyond the arc, along with 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

In her junior year, she appeared in 39 games and posted averages of 2.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.2 bpg in 13.8 mpg. She shot 31.3%, including 29.6% from the 3-point line.

This season was her best as she started all 32 matchups and recorded 6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.3 spg in 25.3 mpg on 37.0% shooting and 27.4% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Deal led Mater Dei (California) to a 29-4 overall and an unbeaten 6-0 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball.

Why did Addie Deal choose Iowa?

Addie Deal signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes in March 2024. She also received offers from other top programs like LSU, USC, UCLA, Stanford, Iowa State, Indiana and Arizona, among others.

She spoke to On3 about her decision.

"I chose Iowa because of the amazing community and culture, style of play, phenomenal coaching staff, conference and competitive level Iowa has been playing at," Deal said in November. "I'm so blessed and excited to get started and be in Iowa City! Go Hawks!"

Deal will be joined by Layla Hays from Wasilla High School (Wasilla, AK), who committed on Oct. 12.

