L.A. Sparks' Cameron Brink shares 4-word reaction to Stanford commits Lara Somfai, Hailee Swain & Alexandra Eschmeyer gushing about her

Five-star McDonald's All-American stars Lara Somfai, Hailee Swain, and Alexandra Eschmeyer have two things in common: they are all Stanford commits and also adore Stanford alum and L.A. Sparks' star Cameron Brink.

Ahead of their McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, they were asked if they've built any relationships with any Stanford WNBA alumnus, and each of them went straight into fan mode, describing Brink as their favorite alumnus.

Reacting to their responses, Brink left a comment that read:

"I loveee these girls ♥️."

L.A. Sparks' Cameron Brinks shares 4-word reaction to Stanford commits Lara Somfai, Hailee Swain & Alexandra Eschmeyer gushing about her. (Image via Instagram @enjoybball)

In response to the question, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School point guard Hailee Swain described Brink as one of her favorite Stanford alum.

"One of my favorite Stanford alums is Cameron Brink. When I took my official visit, I think, she was there and we got to hang out with her and the Currys which was pretty cool."

6-foot-4 IMG Academy forward Lara Somfai also had the same answer while grinning from ear to ear.

"Oh my Gosh, I feel like we are all gonna have the same answer," she said. "I really love Cam too. I met her on my visit. Obviously being a huge fan, like, I know Alex (Alexandra Eschmeyer) is too.

"Like we're both huge fans of her, and so meeting her like in my visit, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, there's no way.' And I talk to her a lot, we text back and forth. She's just super sweet, any questions I have she'll always be there."

The 6-foot-5 Peak To Peak Charter School forward Alexandra Eschmeyer also described her love for Brink, saying:

"Yeah, I'm just gonna repeat what the other two said. I love Cam, I got to meet her on my visit, and I was like the first time I met her; I was so star struck. Just cus I'd always watched her play and yeah, she's just such a role model for me."

Lara Somfai and Hailee Swain went on to represent the girl's Team East at the McDonald's All-American Game, while Alexandra Eschmeyer played for Team West. The three players, alongside four-star prospects Nora Ezike and Carly Amborn, will be representing the Cardinals next season.

Five-Star Prospect Alexandra Eschmeyer and the Girls West Team Defeat Team East at the McDonald's All-American Game

The McDonald's All-American girl's game ended in a thrilling 104-82 scoreline, with Alexandra Eschmeyer and the West Team coming out as winners.

Alexandra played alongside No. 1 and No. 2 ranked prospects Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts, who was crowned MVP of the game. Betts ended the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Notably, Team West kicked off with an 18-0 lead and led throughout the game.

