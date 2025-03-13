  • home icon
  La La Anthony drops 1-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony & LuHi ranks No. 1 in MaxPreps National Top 10 rankings

La La Anthony drops 1-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony & LuHi ranks No. 1 in MaxPreps National Top 10 rankings

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 13, 2025 21:25 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

Despite losing the final of the Nike EYBL Scholastic, Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran (LuHi) Crusaders was still named the No. 1 high school basketball team in the country for the MaxPreps National Top 10 rankings. This is the first time in the school's history that the Crusaders were named the No. 1 team in the country, with the school's page sharing the news on Instagram.

also-read-trending Trending

LuHi has been red-hot since Kiyan Anthony returned from injury in January. Meanwhile, fellow Nike EYBL Scholastic teams, Brewster Academy and Wasatch Academy, were ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

CIA Bella Vista Prep got the No. 4 spot, while five-star Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr.'s Link Academy, which beat LuHi in the Nike EYBL Scholastic final, is ranked No. 5.

Because of this historic first for her son's school, actress La La Anthony, Kiyan's mother, reacted to the achievement with a one-word comment with some fire emojis.

"Yes🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." said La La Anthony.
La La Anthony reacts to Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran Crusaders being named the No. 1 team in MaxPreps' National Top 10 (Source: LuHibasketball)
La La Anthony reacts to Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran Crusaders being named the No. 1 team in MaxPreps' National Top 10 (Source: LuHibasketball)

Kiyan got injured last November after falling on his back after a dunk. He missed several big games, with LuHi struggling in December without him, losing five of six games from Dec. 6-18. Kayden and Dylan Mingo carried the team with Kiyan injured, and the team went hot when he finally returned in January.

Carmelo Anthony on what he wants son Kiyan Anthony to do during freshman year at Syracuse

As for Kiyan Anthony's dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, he spoke with Sports Illustrated regarding his son going to Syracuse soon. He mentioned what he wanted his son to achieve during his freshman year.

"I just want him to go have fun. Go have fun, enjoy the college experience. I want him to enjoy being a college basketball player," Carmelo said. "That's a different type of experience. Once you experience that, then you feel like, 'Okay, okay, I've got that, now it's time for me to move on.' But you can't move on until you actually experience that.
"I just want him to get on campus, have a good year, develop, get better on the court. Now, it's about basketball. It's about developing, you don't have no time for anything else. It's books and ball," added Carmelo.

Kiyan only has a few weeks left as a high school senior, and he is expected to suit up for the Orange in a few months.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
हिन्दी