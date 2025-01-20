La La Anthony’s mom drops 3-word reaction to grandson Kiyan Anthony’s sublime Hoophall Classic display

Kiyan Anthony had an MVP performance on Sunday when his Long Island Lutheran Crusaders defeated AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) 63-57 during the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was named MVP of the game thanks to his 17-point performance that night.

Kiyan has a supportive family. This is evident when the post about his MVP honor got a reaction from one of his biggest supporters; his grandmother, Carmen Surillo.

"That’s my grandson ❤️," replied Kiyan Anthony's grandmother, Carmen Surillo.

Surillo often comments on her grandchild's performances, especially now that he is back from an injury he suffered during the start of the season. She is the mother of La La Anthony, who is Kiyan's mother and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife.

Speaking of La La, the renowned actress and TV host also commented on the Instagram post from "Ball Game" announcing her son's MVP win.

"Super 🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote La La Anthony.

La La Anthony and her mom, Carmen Surillo, react to Kiyan Anthony being named game MVP (Source: Instagram/ ballgame)

Kiyan Anthony shot 50.0% from the field and 100% from the free-throw line, as he was 6-for-6 that night. He was the game's highest scorer, followed by his five-star teammate, 2026 prospect Dylan Mingo, who had 15 points and eight rebounds. MJ Madison added 10 points for the victorious Long Island Lutheran Crusaders.

As for their opponents, the House Brothers, sons of former NBA champion Eddie House, both had great performances for AZ Compass Prep. Kaden House had 14 points, while Kalek House added 13 points.

Long Island Lutheran has now bounced back after its early season woes soon after losing Kiyan to injury. The team now holds a 10-5 record with victories over powerhouse schools like AZ Compass Prep and Christopher Columbus High School, which is led by the five-star duo of Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the five-star twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Kiyan Anthony joked that his grandmother used to beat him with a slipper

As for his relationship with his grandmother, Carmen Surillo, he joked that she beat him up with a slipper as a kid. In particular, a Bape Chancleta slipper. He found one during a Japan trip with his mom, La La, last year and made that joke.

"My grandmother used to beat me with these when I was younger," he joked.

La La is of Puerto Rican descent and that way of instilling discipline in kids seems to be common.

