La La Anthony shares BTS of son Kiyan Anthony shooting for an underwear brand 

Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will join the Syracuse Orange next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard finished his high school basketball career at Long Island Lutheran and was part of the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

Ad

Anthony signed his first NIL deal with PSD Underwear on Sep. 21, 2023. His mother, La La Anthony, shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the brand's shoot. Anthony can be seen posing in front of the camera, showcasing New York heritage with the iconic rapper Biggie's mural in the background.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared her stories as a post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the first story, Anthony shows her shoes and then pans the camera towards her son.

"Coming off the MET (Gala) wearing Virgil, to have Virgil on my feet, Kiyan has a photoshoot today for PSD Underwear," La La said. "I'm here in Brooklyn, I love that they are doing it in front of this (points towards the Biggie mural), I love this."

Ad

She shares a different angle of the shoot in her second story. She said:

"Nah I love this shot right here like this, it's a crazy shot."

In her third story, she shares another angle of the shoot and admires her son:

"So handsome."

Kiyan Anthony shares a piece of advice he received from Carmelo Anthony about NIL deals

According to On3, the former LuHi shooting guard has an NIL valuation of $1.1 million. After his deal with PSD Underwear, Anthony also signed NIL deals with Nerf, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and AT&T.

Ad

In an interview with On3, he discussed the advice her received from the 2012-13 NBA Scoring Champion.

“When looking at NIL deals, look for the long-term and look for the longevity in a deal,” Anthony told On3 via Zoom. “Don’t just try to do all these one-off deals where you can make some money. Look for long-term deals where you can actually build a relationship with the … NIL brand.

Ad

“I feel like that’s another reason I picked AT&T. Not to only do it with my dad, but to build a relationship with them and to have longevity and just to keep it going throughout the years.”

Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More