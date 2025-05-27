La La Anthony, the ex-wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and an American TV personality, was elated by the news shared by "Love is Blind" host and TV personality Lauren Speed-Hamilton and public figure Cameron Hamilton on their Instagram.

Ad

The couple posted a partnership post with "Clearblue" to announce their pregnancy. They posted a carousel of images on IG featuring pictures of them holding Polaroid images of the ultrasound and their dogs on Monday.

"The moment that changed everything.✨#ClearbluePartner After 4 years of prayers, patience, and a whole lot of love… seeing the word PREGNANT on our @Clearblue test made it real! 🥹❤️ Now we finally get to share this joy with all of you.🙏🏾," they captioned their post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

La La Anthony had a heartfelt message for the couple.

La La Anthony shares heartfelt message for "Love is Blind" host following major life update (Image: Instagram via @need4lspeed)

"Congratulations!!!! Super happy for yall!!!" Anthony commented with ered heart emojis.

Ad

Anthony also attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York on May 6, paying tribute to late American fashion designer Virgil Abloh. She wore an Archive Off-White by Abloh with her black tailored satin pantsuit dress, combining it with Jimmy Choo pumps.

She shared images from the event, which was attended by several sports figures, including three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu, six-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart, and the seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Ad

Ad

La La Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony set to start collegiate journey

La La Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, ranks 33rd in the country, 11th in the shooting guard position, and first in New York, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard received offers from Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, and Providence Friars, among others.

However, he chose to sign for his father's alma mater Syracuse Orange on Nov. 15. He spoke to ESPN about his decision.

Ad

"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," Anthony told ESPN. "From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family.

He will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More