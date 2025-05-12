La La Anthony shares wholesome Mother's Day gesture by son Kiyan Anthony before he embarks on his Syracuse career

Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony planned a wholesome Mother's Day celebration for his mom, TV personality La La Anthony. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard decorated a table with pink balloons and a bouquet of pink and white flowers, along with a wholesome message for her mother.

La La shared a story on her Instagram account on Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day. To the best mom in the whole world. Thank you for always being there for me. Idk what I would do without you. It's me and you for ever! Love, Kiyan," Kiyan's message read.

The mother-son duo also promoted the online food delivery company DoorDash on Friday:

"All moms want to feel special this Mother’s Day ❤️💐From May 9th - May 11th, when you order flowers through @doordash, you’ll unlock credit toward more gifts that’ll help take cooking, planning, and more off your mom’s plate. Terms apply ✌🏾," the caption read.

The video started with La La teasing Kiyan about ordering flowers.

"Who are you getting flowers for besides me?" La La said.

Before Mother's Day weekend, Kiyan ordered some flowers for his mother.

"DoorDash hooked us up, we're about to do something special with my mom for Mother's Day. Watch this, she's about to come, she's going to see all of this," Kiyan said.

"I got you these flowers and look at the details, your name is on the flowers, all the essentials, chocolates, Sephora, you knew they had that on DoorDash? This is made is Williamsburg, Nelly's Flower Shop, you can find them on DoorDash."

La La Anthony shares Kiyan Anthony's video shoot for his NIL deal with PSD Underwear

Kiyan Anthony signed a NIL deal with PSD Underwear on Sept. 21, 2023. He had a video shoot for the brand on Tuesday, and his mother shared some videos as the former Long Island Lutheran guard posted in front of the iconic mural of Notorious B.I.G. in New York.

Anthony, who is the No. 32 prospect nationally, the No. 7 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in New York (according to 247Sports), received offers from plenty of programs, including the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines, among others.

However, he signed with Syracuse on Nov. 15 and will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White next season.

