Lane Kiffin' Ole Miss secures commitment of four-star RB to the Class of 2026

Four-star running back Ja’Michael Jones committed to Ole Miss' 2026 class on Sunday. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound standout chose Lane Kiffin's program over schools like Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State and Florida.

Jones received more than 30 offers throughout his recruitment, but Ole Miss remained a consistent presence in his decision-making process.

“They make football a business that seems very fun to be in,” Jones told OM Spirit last year. “My relationship with them is very good."

Jones visited Oxford multiple times during his recruitment, including attending Juice Fest last year. He was also on campus for Ole Miss' 28-10 victory over Georgia on Nov. 9, and his commitment came after an unofficial visit to Oxford over the weekend.

Running backs coach Kevin Smith played a major role in recruiting Jones to Ole Miss.

"Kevin Smith was the first person to give me an offer," Jones told Inside the Rebels. "Ever since then, me and him have always had a good relationship. He always keeps it real with you. He's really up-straight and honest with you."

Jones plays at Pike Road High School in Alabama, the same program that produced former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins spent two seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season.

Ole Miss' 2026 recruiting class update following Ja’Michael Jones' commitment

Ja’Michael Jones is rated as a three-star by On3, but Rivals lists him as a four-star prospect. He is the No. 12 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 18 recruit in Alabama, according to Rivals.

Jones is commitment No. 3 for Ole Miss' 2026 class, joining four-star wide receiver Jameson Powell and four-star athlete Zion Legree. The Rebels 2026 class ranks No. 41 in the nation and No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference. The school is also trending for multiple offensive prospects like quarterback Rees Wise, running back TJ Ward, wide receiver O'Mari Johnson and tight end Julius Mathis.

