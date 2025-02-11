Four-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore has been a top priority for Ole Miss in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The standout from Prosper High School (Texas) narrowed his choices to six programs on Monday, with Lane Kiffin's Rebels making the cut alongside Penn State, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect is considered slightly undersized for a college tackle, but he has one more high school season to add size and strength. He is the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 22 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Gilmore has excelled in run blocking and consistently created lanes for ball carriers while also showing solid pass protection skills. His quick get-off at the line helps him counter speedy edge rushers, and while he continues to develop his anchor in pass protection, he is already known as an aggressive and physical run blocker.

Bryce Gilmore is the son of former NFL wide receiver Bryan Gilmore, who played at Midwestern State before signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2000. Bryan also played for the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Bryce Gilmore sets official visit to Ole Miss

On3 reported on Monday that Bryce Gilmore is set to make an official visit to Ole Miss on June 20. The Rebels’ offensive line coach, John Garrison and director of player personnel, Alex Brown, are leading his recruitment.

Landing Gilmore would be a big addition to Lane Kiffin's 2026 class, which has yet to secure an offensive tackle. So far, the Rebels’ recruiting class includes athlete Zion Legree and wide receiver Jameson Powell.

Though Gilmore's recruitment journey is still early, On3 gives Ole Miss an edge in his recruitment with a 28.3% chance of securing his commitment.

Gilmore has already received nearly 50 scholarship offers. Over the past two months, he has also hosted several coaches, including Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and quarterbacks coach Garrett Altman, Texas Tech offensive line coach Clay McGuire and running backs coach Garrett McGuire, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, Penn State offensive coach Phil Trautwein and Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy.

Since last month, Gilmore has also picked up offers from Penn State, Colorado and UNLV.

