Ole Miss is fresh off a phenomenal 28-10 win against Georgia on Nov. 9 and holds an 8-2 overall record so far. With an open week providing a brief respite, Lane Kiffin and his staff are making the most of their time by scouting and targeting potential prospects.

Unranked prospect Kaden Catchings secured a scholarship from Kelvin Bolden, Ole Miss coordinator of recruiting strategy, on Saturday. The prospect shared the news on X, tagging Bolden and his high school coaching staff as well as notable recruiting insiders.

"#AGTG After A great conversation with @_kbolden i am blessed to receive my first SEC offer from Ole Miss University 🔴🔵!@wpg_coach_rip@NextLevelHawks

@HartfieldHawks@CraigBowman2@samspiegs @TomLoy247 @ChadSimmons_."

Catchings can excel both as a linebacker and running back. Through 11 games, he has amassed 852 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Catchings has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in three games and added 96 receiving yards and one touchdown. He has also contributed on defense with 27 tackles (seven solo and 20 assists) and one sack.

The Ole Miss offer marks Catchings' third Division I scholarship. His first offer came in May from Western Kentucky, followed by one from Arkansas State in September. He has yet to be ranked by major recruiting channels such as On3, ESPN, 247 Sports, and Rivals, but with this Southeastern Conference offer on the table, his rating is expected to grow as recruiting pundits see his two-way impact and consistent productivity.

Ole Miss 2026 recruiting class update

Ole Miss secured its first commitment in the 2026 class from three-star athlete Zion Legree last week. The pledge came following the Rebels historic 18-point win against Georgia. Legree from Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida, is the No. 63 athlete in the country and the No. 79 player in Florida, per 247 Sports.

Ole Miss is also trending to receive the commitment from multiple prospects in the 2026 class, including quarterback Luke Fahey, running back TJ Hodges, wide receiver Tristen Keys, tight end Mack Sutter, defensive lineman Danny Beale, linebacker TJ White, cornerback Caden Harris, safety Bralan Womack and edge rusher Nolan Wilson.

