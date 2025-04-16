Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss secures commitment of elite QB to the Class of 2026

Three-star quarterback Rees Wise committed to Ole Miss on Monday. The 2026 class recruit chose Lane Kiffin's program over Arizona, SMU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Wise had previously attended Ole Miss’ junior day in February and returned to Oxford for an unofficial visit this past weekend, where he made his decision.

“First visit was absolutely amazing," Wise told On3. "Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”

Wise received his scholarship offer during a campus visit on February 1. Speaking to Inside the Rebels, he said:

"It is my dream school. I love the place. I love the coaches. I loved everything about it. It literally was my dream school. I'm out of this world. I'm so happy."

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound quarterback is the QB1 at Westlake High School in Texas, known for producing top QBs like Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Cade Klubnik and Drew Brees.

As a junior in 2024, Wise completed 164 of 266 passes for 2,598 yards with 23 touchdowns, while also rushing for 464 yards and 16 touchdowns. His effort earned him First Team All-State and All-District recognition.

After leading Westlake to the UIL State Championship game, Wise enters this upcoming season with rising expectations and hopes to continue developing under Kiffin’s system.

"I love the staff so much," Wise told On3 before his commitment. "I love the QB development there."

Wise is the No. 31 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 74 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ole Miss 2026 class update following Rees Wise's commitment

With Rees Wise's commitment, Ole Miss is up to five players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 34 in the nation and No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference. He is the first quarterback in the class, joining wide receiver Jameson Powell, cornerback Braylen Williams, running back Ja’Michael Jones, and athlete Zion Legree.

The Rebels remain in the running for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, who is also considering Oregon, USC and BYU.

They are also gaining momentum with four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth. On Monday, Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports predicted Duckworth to Ole Miss. On3's Zach Berry made the same prediction in February, followed by Steve Wiltfong in April.

