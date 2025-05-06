"Lanning stuffed twice this week": Georgia fans react as nation's No. 1 QB Jared Curtis snubs Oregon

Several analysts predicted that five-star quarterback Jared Curtis would commit to Oregon instead of Georgia. This was especially the case after he withdrew his earlier pledge to the Bulldogs in October, which cast doubt on a possible return to Kirby Smart’s program.

Ad

But on Monday, the nation's No. 1 quarterback surprised many by rejecting Dan Lanning's Ducks and recommitting to Georgia.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Curtis' announcement came just two days after four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also turned down Oregon, choosing to join Ohio State’s 2026 class instead. Dixon-Wyatt was regarded as Oregon-leaning by several recruiting analysts like On3's Steve Wiltfong, as the Buckeyes already have three receivers in the cycle and the Ducks have yet to secure any commitments in the room.

However, Dixon-Wyatt decided to reunite with his Mater Dei (California) teammate Chris Henry Jr. at Columbus by ditching Eugene. Fans flocked to X to aim jabs at Lanning for this recruiting setback.

Ad

"LANNING STUFFED TWICE THIS WEEK," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lanning bullied again 🤣🤣🤣," one wrote.

"DAN LANNING MULTIPLE CHAINS SNATCHED WITHIN A TWO DAY SPAN," one wrote.

"Bad week to be a duck," one wrote.

Oregon definitely had an edge for some time, but Curtis subtly hinted in February that he might return to Georgia, telling On3 that he assured the school's coaching staff, “they’re not losing.” His commitment now boosts Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class ranking from No. 17 to No. 7.

Ad

"Congrats young man. Much deserved, and happy to see the Dawgs getting their QB vs Oregon bag party continuing," one wrote.

"Great decision young man!!!!" one wrote.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Jared Curtis recorded 2,830 passing yards and 40 touchdowns to just three interceptions, while also adding another 637 yards rushing and 18 more scores.

Jared Curtis opens up about his commitment to Georgia

Jared Curtis’ elite arm strength and knack for making plays on the fly made him a top priority for both Georgia and Oregon, who went all out to secure his commitment. Before committing, he was the third-highest-ranked uncommitted player in the 2026 class.

Ad

Last week, Curtis hosted in-home visits with Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Oregon’s Will Stein. On Sunday afternoon, he spoke with coaches from both programs and ultimately chose to join Kirby Smart’s program on Monday.

“Georgia speaks for itself,” Curtis told On3. “I’ve built a relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Smart. I think they’re a powerhouse, and they have great coaches all around. They have the players up there, and they’re very disciplined.”

Jared Curtis is now expected to be a cornerstone quarterback prospect for Georgia’s 2026 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!