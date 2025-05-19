"Last senior Sunday": Aaliyah Chavez reacts as mom Andrea shares a throwback snap days ahead of Oklahoma career

Aaliyah Chavez will head to the Oklahoma Sooners next season. The 5-foot-9 combo guard, who spent four years at Monterey High School, concluded her high school basketball career last season. Her mother, Andrea Chavez, shared pictures from her childhood with a countdown to her graduation day.

This time, the Sooners signee reshared one of the stories to her official Instagram account on Sunday.

"Last senior Sunday!!!" Chavez captioned her story.

Her mother quoted the movie The Lion King in her original story.

"The past can hurt, but the way i see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it. - Lion King," the caption read.

Aaliyah Chavez reacts as mom Andrea shares a throwback snap days ahead of Oklahoma career (Image: IG/ the__Aaliyah__chavez)

Andrea shared a picture yesterday with the countdown also.

"Some people are never going to clap for you WIN ANYWAY," she captioned her story and added a countdown sticker.

(Image: IG/drechavez02)

Andrea Chavez also shared some pictures of her daughter when there were more than two weeks left for her graduation.

"Believe in yourself Believe you can, and you will," Andrea Chavez captioned her story and tagged her daughter, along with a countdown sticker.

(Image: IG/drechavez02)

"I feel like we blinked and bam a senior," the post was captioned.

(Image: IG/drechavez02)

"Never forget all the times you pushed through even when you thought you couldn't," she wrote.

(Image: IG/drechavez02)

Chavez played 150 games for Monterey and averaged 32.0 points, 5.1 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Last season, she featured in 42 games and averaged 34.5 ppg, grabbed 9.1 rpg, dished out 4.3 apg, stole the ball 3.7 times and had 1.2 bpg.

She led the Plainsmen to their first state championship title in 45 years, finishing the season with a 37-5 overall record and a 14-5 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball League, where they finished third.

Aaliyah Chavez wins MVP Award at Jordan Brand Classic

Aaliyah Chavez, along with top prospects, including the USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson, UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts and LSU Tigers signee Divine Bourrage, led Team Flight to a 124-108 win over Team Air in the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

Chavez recorded 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 4-for-11 from the 3-point line. She had three rebounds, five assists and five steals in 20 minutes to win the MVP Award.

She will be joined by Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart next season.

