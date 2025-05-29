Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's nephew & five-star recruit Jett Washington keeps Ohio State in mix with three more visits to other schools

Ohio State already has three safety commits in the 2026 class: five-star prospect Blaine Bradford, as well as four-star prospects Simeon Caldwell and Jakob Weatherspoon. The Buckeyes are now gaining momentum with another top safety target, as five-star recruit Jett Washington is scheduled to visit Columbus on June 6.

The standout from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas is the nephew of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. He also has official visits lined up with Alabama on Friday, USC on Tuesday and Oregon on June 13.

The 6-foot-4.5, 200-pound safety received an offer from Ohio State last fall. Speaking with Eleven Warriors, he shared how significant the offer was for him:

“I think it was huge because that was a school I had visited in the spring of my freshman year and have been interested in since. Now that they’ve expressed interest in me and offered me, it was huge for me. (Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri) said they’ve been watching me closely this year and they’ve liked what they see. They’re excited to build a relationship with me."

Ohio State has 13 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 3 in the nation.

Insider reveals the leader in Jett Washington's recruitment

As a junior in the 2024 season, Jett Washington recorded 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass deflections and one forced fumble, earning him the title of Nevada Player of the Year and recognition as an All-American. He is the No. 1 recruit in Nevada and the No. 26 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

On3's recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong spoke with Josh Newberg to provide the latest updates on Washington’s recruitment.

"Alabama is swinging for the fences for Jett Washington," Wiltfong said. "One of their most coveted players on the board, regardless of position. They get him back on campus, his family is familiar with Alabama, and they have a lot of love for Coach Mo Linguist, Coach Kalen Deboer, and this coaching staff. They're excited to get back, and we'll see where Alabama stands coming out of it."

Alabama doesn’t have a safety commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 8 in the nation with five committed players.

