Laura Govan reminisces JuJu Watkins and Izela Arenas' "priceless" senior high school year at Sierra Canyon 

Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and mother of four basketball kids, Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni Arenas, has shown support for all her kids by posting about their highlights and achievements on and off the basketball court on her social media.

This time, Laura Govan shared a throwback on her Instagram story on Wednesday, highlighting her elder daughter and Louisville Cardinals guard Izela Arenas and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins, from the time the duo used to play together at Sierra Canyon. Her story was shared as a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

"Izela leaving Sierra Canyon ... enjoying your years of high school can be priceless. Life your life kids!" Laura Govan captioned her story and tagged Arenas and Watkins.

Both Arenas and Watkins played for the Trailblazers from 2021 to 2023. In the 2021-22 season, the duo led the Traiblazers to a 30-2 overall record and an unbeaten 6-0 record in the California Southern Section Gold Coast Basketball League.

Furthermore, they also won the 2022 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships after defeating Archbishop Mitty by an 85-61 score on March 12, 2022. They also defeated Cathedral Catholic, La Jolla Country Day and Etiwanda in the tournament.

In the 2022-23 season, the Trailblazers finished with an impressive 31-1 overall record and an unbeaten 10-0 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.

They received a bye in the first round of the 2023 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships on Mar. 1. In the Regional Semifinals on Mar. 4, the Trailblazers secured a 59-47 victory over Mater Dei, but were knocked out in the Regional Finals on Mar. 7 after a tight 55-54 loss against Etiwanda.

How good were Laura Govan's daughter Izela Arenas and JuJu Watkins in Sierra Canyon?

Watkins transferred to Sierra Canyon in her junior season in 2021. She averaged a double double with 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest and was named the California Gatorade Player of the Year and Ms. Basketball.

In her senior year, Watkins increased her averages, scoring 27.3 ppg, grabbing 13.8 rpg and dishing out 3.6 apg. She also recorded a career-high 60 points against Notre Dame in the 88-39 win.

On the other hand, Izela Arenas scored 12 points in the state championship match against Archbishop Mitty. While her stats are unavailable, she scored 16 points, leading the team to a 70-50 win against Harvard-Westlake in the 2022-23 season.

