USC commit Alijah Arenas was supported by his family ahead of the McDonald's All-American Games in Brooklyn. His mother, Laura Govan, shared a picture with her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, and her daughters, Hamiley and Izela Arenas.

The family posed in front of the graffiti outside the Brooklyn Nets practice facility, Barclays Center, as Govan shared the stories on Sunday.

Laura Govan shares wholesome snaps as Hamiley, Aloni, and Izela Arenas turn up to support Alijah Arenas (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

Govan tagged the people in the picture and captioned the story with a fries and a burger emoji.

In one of her stories, she also took a video of her son as his name was called out by the announcer during the official roster announcement on Saturday.

Govan shares video of his son's name being called out for the McDonald's All-American Game (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"My Son My Papa. Yall Know who it is,'' she captioned her story as she tagged Arenas with two red heart emojis.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the video as a post.

"Alijah Arenas for McDonald's All American Game before his name gets called out (Video: Laura Govan IG)," the post was captioned.

Govan also shared a picture of her two sons, Aloni and Alijah Arenas.

Govan shares an image of Alijah & Aloni Arenas on her IG story (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Dem Boyz ... My Boyz," she captioned the story with two red hearts.

Alijah Arenas, who ranks at the 12th spot nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position and third in California (as per On3's Industry Rankings), reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025, remaining one of the few players to maintain their five-star status after reclassification.

With offers from top programs, including UCLA, Arizona and Kentucky, among others, Arenas committed to USC on Jan. 30.

Alijah Arenas' mom shares emotional messages for all mothers

Laura Govan's youngest son, Aloni Arenas, is turning heads with his performance as a middle school player. Her youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, is coming off an impressive season for Notre Dame, and her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, plays college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals.

Govan recently shared a heartfelt message for the mothers as she talked about her hectic schedule in an Instagram story:

Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares a heartfelt message in support of mothers across the world (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Real M O M Sh*t ...," Govan captioned her story with red hearts as she tagged all her kids.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded her story as a post:

"So, let me explain," Govan said. Just because I want you, for all the moms, who support moms, the real moms anyway. But this sh*t ain't no joke. You all have no idea the running around it takes and some of the things we do just to make sure that your kids are straight."

Arenas will be ready to represent the West team at the McDonald's All-American Games. The boys' matchup is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EDT and will air on ESPN.

