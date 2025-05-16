Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is very vocal when it comes to supporting her kids on social media. Govan's kids' - Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni Arenas- all play basketball, with Izela playing for the Louisville Cardinals and Alijah commencing his college basketball career at the USC Trojans next season.

Ad

This time, Govan shared a boomerang picture of her daughter, Hamiley Arenas' team, Team Why Not, from the Nike EYBL on Instagram story on Thursday:

Laura Govan shares WhyNot Premier team photo featuring daughter Hamiley Arenas (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"WHY NOT!?," she captioned her story and tagged Hamiley Arenas.

Furthermore, Govan is the coach of the 15U EYBL team. She showed her support for her team after sharing a picture of them on the billboard on Saturday:

Ad

Trending

"My babies," Laura Govan captioned her story and tagged Hamiley Areans and the team with a pink heart emoji.

Laura Govan shares 2 words in support of daughter Hamiley Arenas' Nike EYBL team (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

In the Nike EYBL Session I, Team Why Not finished with a 3-2 record. Govan's team commenced the session with a 64-47 loss to Mokan Elite, but they equalled their record after beating Mountain West Premier 57-53 on April 25.

Ad

The next day, they beat Cal Stars 59-47, bumping their record to 2-1 before losing 59-38 to league-leading All Iowa Attack. In their final game, they secured a 61-55 win against Prime Nation on April 27 to finish with a 3-2 record.

Hamiley Arenas played her debut season at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks last year and quickly became be their biggest star. She averaged a double double, scoring 23.3 points, grabbing 10.5 boards, dishing out 3.1 assists, stealing the ball 2.8 times and recording 0.8 blocks per contest.

Ad

Laura Govan shares "priceless" moments of Izela Arenas and JuJu Watkins from Sierra Canyon

Govan's elder daughter, Izela Arenas, used to play with the USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins at Sierra Canyon High School.

In an Instagram story, Govan reminisced about their senior year at the Trailblazers and shared an IG story of the duo playing together. Her story was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday:

Ad

"Izela leaving Sierra Canyon ... enjoying your years of high school can be priceless. Life your life kids!," Laura Govan captioned her story and tagged Arenas and Watkins.

Expand Tweet

Izela Arenas will enter her sophomore year at Louisville next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More