Lauren Bett's sister Sienna Betts and Alliyah Crump share their reactions to 5-star Duke commit Emilee Skinner's senior season IG dump 

Emilee Skinner, the Duke signee and No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2025, led her team, the Ridgeline Riverhawks, to a 3-peat in the 2025 UHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships after a 65-46 win against Snow Canyon in the 4A State Championship game.

Emilee Skinner, who almost recorded a double double with 21 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists, shared a carousel of images on her Instagram after winning the championship, featuring some pictures from the game and after-game celebrations:

"3 peat😌 Thanks everyone for all the support! Couldn’t have asked for a better senior season. Onto the next!" she captioned her post.

Her performance against Snow Canyon marked 48 games in a row in which she has scored at least 16 points. The Riverhawks also got help from Abby Munford with a double double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as they finished with a 28-0 overall and 10-0 record in the 4A Region 11 Basketball League.

Lauren Betts' sister and UCLA signee Sienna Betts, Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump and Utah State signee Elise Livingston shared their reactions in the comments section on the post:

Lauren Bett's sister Sienna Betts and Alliyah Crump share their reaction to 5-star Duke commit Emilee Skinner's senior season IG dump (Image: IG/emileeskinner1)

"Yesssuuuuhhh," commented Sienna Betts.

Aaliya Crump commented, "baddie alert."

"icon legend the moment all of the above," commented Elise Livingston.

In four seasons at Ridgeline, Emilee Skinner has played 103 matches and is averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. This season, Skinner is averaging a double double with 26.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 5.0 apg, 3.8 spg and 1.5 bpg, marking her best season.

Last season, Emilee Skinner also played 26 matches and scored 24.0 points, grabbed 7.7 rebounds, dished out 4.3 assists, stole the ball 3.5 times and had 1.7 blocks per game.

Emilee Skinner talks about her decision to join Duke

The 6-foot-0 point guard ranks at the second spot in the point guard position and first in Utah. She received offers from programs including Iowa, UCLA, North Carolina and Arizona, among others.

However, she chose to sign for the Blue Devils on Oct. 8 and spoke to On3 about her decision:

“I took an unofficial there last summer, and it was only a day or so, so I didn’t get to see everything, but when I went there, I really liked it,” Skinner told On3 in a previous interview. “I like all the coaches. Obviously, coach Kara [Lawson] is really good at what she does. She has a lot of experience, and she’s really smart.”

Emilee Skinner is the only player from the 2025 Class signed by Duke.

