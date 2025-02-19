Lauren Betts' mom drops 3-word reaction as her sister Sienna Betts becomes a High School Player of the Year finalist

UCLA center Lauren Betts is enjoying an incredible season with the Bruins. Her younger sister, Sienna Betts, is also on an impressive run in her final season at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado.

The No. 3 recruit of the 2025 class (per On3) is averaging 23.8 points, 16.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.5 blocks while leading the Wolves to an 18-3 overall record (8-0 league). Thanks to her exploits, Sienna Betts is on the watchlist for High School Player of the Year.

The UCLA Bruins, with whom Sienna signed in November, shared the news on X on Tuesday and Betts' mother, Michelle, reacted to it by writing:

"Let’s go, Sienna!!!!!! @SiennaBetts."

Although Sienna Betts has been playing basketball from a young age, she decided to go all in during her seventh grade. In an interview with "SLAM" in August 2024, Michelle Betts said:

"She wanted to do it, so she did it, saying, 'I don’t want to just be the girl who goes in to play defense and blocks shots. I want to be a great player.' All of a sudden, all the things she said she wanted to do, she could do them and then some.

"She went and grinded and became all the things she wanted to become, which I think is incredible.”

Lauren Betts will return for senior year to play alongside Sienna Betts

Lauren Betts turns 22 this year and is eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. However, the center shared that she will be returning for her senior season. She was predicted to be a top-five pick.

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts said (via ESPN). "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."

The Bruins are one of the favorites to win the national championship this season and Lauren Betts' goal is to accomplish that while also taking the team to another championship next year with her sister by her side.

"I think that I would be crazy if I gave up the opportunity to play with my sister, so obviously, I'm going to come back next year," Betts said.

Lauren Betts is averaging 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while leading UCLA on an incredible 24-1 run. The Bruins will host the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Pauley Pavilion on Thursday.

