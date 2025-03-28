Sienna Betts will join her sister, Lauren Betts, at UCLA after she signed with the program on Nov. 11, 2023. The Grandview High School (Colorado) power forward shared some pictures wearing her new jersey.

The No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per the On3 Industry Rankings) also revealed her new number, paying homage to her mother, Michelle, who also wore the No. 16 jersey.

"New number reveal #4suppp," Betts captioned on Thursday.

The carousel of images also featured a picture of her mother, wearing the same jersey number.

Sienna Betts pays homage to her mom with her Bruins jersey number (Image: IG/siennabetts_)

The post received a reaction from Lauren and her mother.

Lauren Betts and her mother Michelle share their reactions as Sienna Betts pays homage to mom with her Bruins jersey number (Image: IG/siennabetts_)

"moms gonna cry." "stopppp this is so sweet," Lauren wrote.

"Oh my goodness!!!!!! I’m so honored, Sienna!!!! I’m just beside myself 🥹😭🥰♥️ This number sure looks good on you! You’re ready and you’re going to be amazing! 🤩," Michelle commented.

"Thank you, Sienna! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰," Michelle wrote.

The Betts sisters both wore the No. 51 jersey in high school; however, with them set to be on the same team, Sienna decided to change her number.

In four years at Grandview, the 6-foot-4 power forward played 105 games and averaged a double-double of 19.3 points and 14.4 rebounds, along with 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.1 blocks.

She has improved her stats every season, with her senior year being her best, stats-wise. Betts played 28 games and posted 23.0 ppg, 16.5 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2.3 spg and 3.4 bpg.

In her junior year, she averaged 22.5 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.2 spg and 3.3 bpg in 24 matchups.

Sienna Betts leads Grandview to state title

In her final year with the Wolves, Sienna Betts led her school to the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament. They faced Horizon in the second round on March 1 and won 72-30. In the Sweet 16, the Grandview sealed a 56-43 victory against Rocky Mountain on March 5.

The team entered the Great 8 and defeated Denver East 54-34 on March 8. In the Final Four, the Wolves secured a 39-35 victory over Pine Creek on March 13 and lifted the trophy on March 15 after a 61-39 win against Legend.

Betts is the only player signed by the Bruins in the 2025 class.

