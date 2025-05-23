Sienna Betts, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will be heading to the UCLA Bruins next season. The 6-foot-4 power forward, who finished her high school basketball career at Grandview in Aurora, CA, was seen at her graduation ceremony.

Ad

Her elder sister, Lauren Betts, shared a video on Instagram as the power forward featured on the Jumbotron and received her letter with a two-word reaction on Friday:

Lauren Betts shares 2-word reaction to UCLA-bound sister Sienna Betts' graduation milestone (Image: IG/laurenmariebetts)

"YAYYYY SIIIIIIIII," Lauren Betts captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

The video was shared by a user "Recruit Report" on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Ad

The elder sister also shared a picture with her younger sister:

Lauren Betts shares an image with her sister Lauren Betts after her graduation (Image: IG/laurenmariebetts)

Sienna Betts started her freshman year at the Grandview Wolves in the 2021-22 season. She played 27 games and averaged 10.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, marking the only season where she did not average a double-double.

Ad

In her sophomore year, Betts scored 21.4 ppg, grabbed 16.5 rpg, dished out 3.3 apg and had 3.8 bpg in 26 matchups. She increased her scoring average in her junior year, when she played 24 games and averaged 22.5 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.2 spg and 3.4 bpg.

Last season, she led the Wolves to a 25-3 overall record and the state championship at the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament, after its 61-39 win against Legend on March 15. Furthermore, the team also finished with an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League.

Ad

She posted averages of 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game in her final year.

"We used to fight a lot": Sienna Betts opens up about her relationship with Lauren Betts

The Betts sisters will play at UCLA together next season. Lauren Betts started her college career with the Stanford Cardinals before transferring to the Bruins. While the elder sister will play her senior year this season, she will be joined by Sienna, who will start her collegiate career.

Ad

During an interview with Flagler College Gargoyle, the UCLA signee opened up about the sibling relationship:

"We do (get along) now, but when we were younger, we used to fight a lot, and that was one of the main reasons I wasn’t going to go to Stanford when she was there."

Sienna Betts is the only player signed by the Bruins from the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More