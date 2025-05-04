Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts shares 4-word reaction as Grandview teammate Deija Roberson makes college decision

UCLA star Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts expressed her delight as her Grandview High School teammate Deija Roberson announced her college commitment to the Garden City Broncbuster. Deija made the announcement via an Instagram post on Saturday.
She captioned the post:
"100% committed! Go broncbusters 💛🤎"
In reaction to the announcement, Sienna Betts -- the second-ranked prospect in 2025 and a UCLA signee -- reshared the post on her Instagram story alongside a heartfelt caption:
“Love you Deija bbyyy.” She wrote.
Deija Roberson just wrapped up her senior season with the Grandview Wolves, where she spent all four years of her high school basketball journey.
Roberson didn't see much playing time during her freshman year, appearing in just four games. However, things started to shift in her sophomore season when she carved out a more prominent role, playing in 28 games and averaging 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Her contribution grew further the next year, as she averaged 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds across 25 games played as a junior. In her just-concluded senior year, she finished with an average of 9.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Deija is now set for the next level in her basketball journey, as she will now join the Garden City Broncbusters next season.
Deija Roberson and Sienna Betts won three state championships
Deija Roberson and Sienna Betts' time with the Grandview Wolves was indeed successful, especially in terms of titles won. In the four years they played together on the Grandview team, they won three state championships.
The first championship came in their freshman season when Grandview defeated Valor Christian by 52-40 in the final to clinch the state title. That year, they wrapped up the season with an 18-9 overall record and secured first place in the Colorado Section 5A/4A Centennial Basketball League.
Betts led the team to another state championship the following year, ending the season with a 19-9 record. However, they missed out on the three-peat after crashing out in the Sweet 16 round.
This season, they reclaimed the title with an emphatic 61-39 victory over Legend High School in the final. They also finished first place in the Colorado Section with a 25-3 record.
Sienna Betts has been especially crucial to the incredible success that the Grandview team has achieved in the last four years. Across the four years, she averaged 19.3 points, 14,4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
She's now set to join the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Conference next season. Notably, she'll get to play alongside her sister Lauren Betts, who has chosen not to declare for the WNBA draft to play one more season alongside her sister.