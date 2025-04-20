“Lawd have mercy”: Hoops fans stunned as Jalen Green’s ridiculous dunk from high school resurfaces

Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green had quite an incredible high school basketball career, finishing as the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class of 2020. The 6-foot-4 NBA star didn’t just stack up the stats sheet and raked in accolades; he also produced quite a number of brilliant moments on the court, which fans still get excited about today.

One of those unforgettable moments was a powerful dunk he threw down during his senior year at Prolific Prep. Ball is Life brought it back to the spotlight on Sunday, sharing a clip of the dunk on their official Instagram page, and just like that, fans are buzzing all over again.

In the video, Green started from a one-on-one position, dribbled past two defenders and dunked over a third defender with sheer power. That display sent the gym into a frenzy, prompting fans to shout, stomp their feet and react in sheer disbelief.

In reaction to the video, some fans simply exclaimed in awe:

“Lawd have Mercy.” One fan said.

“God dammmit man!! Sheesh! 😵.” Another exclaimed.

“WHAT 🔥🔥🔥.” Said another fan

Some fans went further, noting that Green continues to deliver impressive performances, even now in the NBA:

“And He still at it.” One fan said.

“Today we dunking on yall favorites.” Said another.

Jalen Green ended his senior year at Prolific Prep with an average of 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists per game, leading Prolific Prep to a 31-3 record.

Revisiting Jalen Green’s High School Basketball Career

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green kicked off his high school basketball career at San Joaquin Memorial High School, where he spent his first three years.

In his freshman year, Green averaged 18.1 points and nine rebounds per game, winning the CIF Central Section Rookie of the Year honor and getting named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American second team. That season, he led the team to a second-place finish in the CIF Central Section Division II and the quarter-final round of the CIF Division II.

In his sophomore year, Green eventually led San Joaquin Memorial to the Central Section Division II title. That season, he averaged 27.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, winning the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year award.

Green and the San Joaquin Panthers went on to win the Central Division II championship again in his junior year. That year, he averaged 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, surpassing the school scoring record of 2,288 points, and won the USA Today All-USA California Player of the Year award.

For his senior year, Green transferred to Prolific Prep, where he won the Grind Session World championship as the most valuable player alongside Daishen Nix. He also won the Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year award and was named to the MaxPreps All-American first team.

Despite receiving multiple offers from top programs like USC, Arizona, and Florida State, Green decided to forgo college basketball. He opted for the NBA G League Ignite instead.

