LeBron James drops 1-word reaction as son Bryce James and Trevor Ariza's son link up with former L.A. Lakers coach

Bryce James, the middle child of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, linked up with the son of the 2009 NBA Champion, Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza and the former Los Angeles Lakers development coach Phil Handy for a practice session.
On Saturday, Handy posted two pictures on his official Instagram account as he sat with Ariza and James.
"Whole lot of next generation talent and an Ole Head in this pic 😂. #theworkisreal," the post was captioned.
LeBron James shared a one-word reaction in the comments section of the post:
"Yessir!!!! 🫡," he commented.
Tajh Ariza ranks eighth nationally, third in the small forward position, and fifth in California (according to On3's Industry Rankings). He will now enter his senior year after transferring from his previous school, Westchester Senior, to St. John Bosco, along with the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the 2026 Class, Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins, respectively.
However, the 6-foot-8 small forward still has another year to decide on his collegiate career. Ariza has received interest from programs, including USC, UCLA, California State University Northridge, Oregon and Kansas.
Meanwhile, Bryce James received offers from programs including his elder brother Bronny James' alma mater, USC Trojans, Duquesne Dukes, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Arizona Wildcats.
He visited Ohio State on Oct. 7 and USC on Oct. 19 in 2023, before taking an unofficial visit to Arizona on Nov. 22, 2024. He later signed with the Wildcats on Jan. 1.
In his senior year, James helped his high school, Sierra Canyon, to a 27-7 overall record and a 6-1 record in the Mission League. Additionally, the Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships on March 14.
Bryce James and teammates featured on Sierra Canyon's IG on Signing Day
Bryce James was accompanied by Fullerton Titans signee Bryce Cofield and more teammates in an Instagram carousel posted by the official page of Sierra Canyon Athletics on May 3:
The carousel also featured Gavin Hightower, who is headed to Iona Gaels, Leia Edwards, who will play for Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Jalen Samuel, heading to the HPU Sharks next season.
Bryce James will be accompanied by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode next season.