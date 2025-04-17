LeBron James' high school coach's son Cameron Joyce joins as the HC of Loyola High

Cameron Joyce, whose father Dru Joyce II coached NBA legend LeBron James at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, has been appointed head coach of the Loyola High School basketball team.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Cameron Joyce will replace coach Damaine Powell, who led Loyola to an 18-11 season record last season. After four seasons with the team, Powell decided to step down. He has had 29 straight years in coaching and reportedly wants to take a break.

Cameron has experience as a coach, and he has been reasonably successful as well. Prior to joining Loyola High School, Cameron was the head coach at St. Ignatius High School, where he won the Ohio State championship. He also has a 48-8 record in his last two seasons.

Ad

Like Lebron, Cameron also played under his dad as a high school basketball player at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. In his four years with the team, they won three district championships, a regional title, and a semi-final finish in the state championship.

To this day, Cameron Joyce's father, Dru Joyce II, still manages St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. His first son, Dru Joyce III, manages men's basketball at Duquesne University.

Ad

Cameron Joyce's dad, Dru Joyce, and LeBron James won three state championships

Dru Joyce started as an assistant coach under NCAA coach Keith Dambrot, the same year the iconic Fab 4 of Lebron James, Dru Joyce III, Sian Cotton and Willie McGee came in for their freshman year.

That year, they ended the season unbeaten with a 27-0 record and a state championship. Lebron averaged 18.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game that season.

Ad

As a sophomore, Lebron James and the Fighting Irish won the state title once again. This time, they ended the season with a 26-1 record, with Lebron averaging 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Notably, sophomore transfer Romeo Travis joined the team that year, to make up the iconic Fab 5 of Lebron, Dru, Mcgee, Sian, and Travis.

The next year, Dru was named head coach of the Fighting Irish. That year, the team missed out on the state title, as they lost the championship game. Lebron ended the season with an average of 28 points, 8.9 rebounds, and six assists per game, helping the team to a 23-4 record.

Coach Dru and the Fighting Irish, however, returned to championship glory the following year. As a senior, Lebron averaged 30.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More