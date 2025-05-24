LeBron James' mom, Gloria, shares a heartfelt message for grandson Bryce James as he reaches major milestone

The recently concluded school year marked the end of Bryce James’ high school journey, just like many other student-athletes in the Class of 2025. Joining Bryce in the celebration was none other than NBA legend LeBron James’ mother, Gloria James, who shared a heartfelt message for her grandson on Instagram.

Ad

In her post, Gloria shared a photo of herself beaming alongside Bryce, who was dressed in his graduation gown and wearing a lei. She also included a few sweet throwback pictures of a younger Bryce at past graduations.

In the caption, Gloria wrote:

"I had the distinct honor of attending my 2nd grandson's Bryce Maximus's High School graduation. I'm so very proud of you. And I wish you the very best in your future endeavors. I know that you're going to strive and succeed to reach beyond the planets!!!! I LOVE YOU, Grammy."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bryce had the full support of his family at his graduation celebration, with his dad LeBron, mom Savannah, younger sister Zhuri, grandma Gloria and older brother Bronny James, who now shares the NBA court with their dad on the Lakers team, in attendance.

Bryce spent his four-year basketball career at Sierra Canyon, which he capped off with a state championship in his senior season. Now, he’s preparing for the next big step: transitioning to college basketball with the Arizona Wildcats.

Ad

He will join a stacked recruiting class at Arizona that includes top high school prospects like Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode.

Savannah James celebrates Bryce James' HS graduation

Savannah James shared her celebratory post on Instagram on Friday. In the post, she included a video of Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon graduating class celebrating with a traditional cap toss. She also posted a photo of the entire family at the ceremony.

Ad

She shared the post with the caption:

"Yesterday we celebrated @_justbryce as he walks into a new chapter of life!! 🎓✨So proud of you and all the hard work you've done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you Stink!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕"

Ad

Bryce James' graduation also marked the end of his high school basketball career. He is now set to join the Arizona Wildcats next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More