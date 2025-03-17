LeBron James’ mom pens heartfelt message for grandson Bryce James after winning CIF high school basketball championship

Bryce James, the Arizona Wildcats commit and son of four-time NBA champ LeBron James, helped his team, Sierra Canyon High School, to win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships with a 58-53 victory over Lincoln on Friday.

The achievement made his grandmother, Gloria James, proud, and she shared a carousel post featuring Bryce James holding the trophy, hugging his little sister and father and celebrating with his teammates with a heartfelt caption:

"Congratulations on winning the CIF High School Men’s Basketball Championship grandson🏀🏆🎊🎉!!!! I couldn’t be more happy for you and your teammates. You all worked very had throughout the regular season. You dug down deep and fought a hard fought game. And it paid off. I am honored to have been there as a WITNESS. I hope that you have this beautiful memory for the rest of your life😉. Love you much @_justbryce, Grammy🩷," Gloria James captioned the post.

The youngest James also shared a picture of the trophy after the game with a four-word reaction:

Bryce James shares a picture of the CIF State Championships Trophy on his IG (Image: IG/Bryce James).

"Best way to go out," James captioned his story.

The Sierra Canyon guard also took to Instagram to show his 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Regional Final trophy after a 74-68 win against Redondo Union on Tuesday:

"Thank you god," the young James captioned his story with a folded hands emoji.

James shared the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Regional Final trophy on his IG Story (Image: IG/BryceJames)

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon's path to the championship

The Trailblazers entered the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships with a 22-7 overall record. However, they put up a phenomenal display to win the State Championships.

In the first round on March 4, they bear Centennial 73-48, where James scored 15 points. They entered Round two and secured a 78-45 win against Santa Barbara on March 6 to move to the regional semifinals. After a tight 68-64 win against JSerra Catholic on March 8, Sierra Canyon entered the Regional Final.

They sealed a 74-68 win over Redondo United on March 11 to move to the State Final Round and beat Lincoln on Friday.

Bryce James will now be ready to join the Arizona Wildcats after considering offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. He will be joined by Dwayne Aristode at Tommy Lloyd's season next season.

