Four-time NBA Champ and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was impressed by his son Bryce James' EYBL teammate Brayden Burries after his McDonald's All-American Game selection in the West team. Furthermore, Burries also played for LeBron James' team, Strive for Greatness (SFG), in the Nike EYBL.

On Friday, James re-shared the post on the IG page of Team Strive For Greatness to his story with a two-word reaction:

"Congrats kid! @braydenburries0 🙏🏽," James captioned his story.

LeBron James shares 2-word reaction to 5-star California hooper's McDonald's All-American nod (Image: IG/kingjames)

The game will be played on Apr. 1 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The teams were announced last month and Burries will be accompanied by Alijah Arenas, Mikel Brown, Niko Bundalo, Chris Cenac, AJ Dybantsa, Nik Khamenia, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, Meleek Thomas, Caleb Wilson and Tounde Yessoufou in the West.

Burries, who currently plays for Roosevelt High School (Riverside, CA), is yet to decide on his collegiate career. He ranks No. 10 nationally and No. 2 in the shooting guard position and in California.

Last season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard played 35 matches and scored 24.8 points, grabbed 7.9 boards, dished out 3.5 assists, stole the ball 2.7 times and had 0.5 blocks in 28.0 minutes per contest.

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Arizona leads the race to sign Burries with a 30.0% prediction. If the Wildcats can sign the guard, he will join LeBron James' son Bryce James next season.

Kevin Garnett discusses LeBron James playing with Bryce James

The four-time NBA MVP already made history with his elder son, Bronny James, as the father-son duo played together for the Lakers. However, with Luka Doncic's surprise trade to the Lakers, the 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett talked about the possibility of James playing with his younger son:

Garnett claimed that with Doncic joining the Lakers, James' burden would lessen:

"This is the first time big homie (LeBron James), you gotta scoot over, big homie. Now he just bought Bron two more years. This is how Bron is gonna play with Bryce," Garnett said.

The 21-time NBA All-Star will be focused on the next game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

