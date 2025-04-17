NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James shared his reaction to 6-foot-3 point guard Dezhon Hall's performance at the MADE Hoops Midwest Mania. Hall, Bryce James' childhood friend, has been putting up impressive performances for Phenom United 17U, and has been turning heads.

Ad

Prime Hoops, via their Instagram page, shared a post on Wednesday highlighting Hall's performance over the weekend. The post featured Hall in action in a couple of games, driving through players, slamming in buckets and sinking threes.

Ad

Trending

In reaction to the post, Bryce James dropped a single-word comment that read:

"Pro."

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson was also in the comments with a one-word reaction:

"hoopin," he wrote.

Other fellow hoopers like Josh Tyson, Kameron Mercer and Larry Johnson also commented on the post:

"On one Li twin," Johnson wrote.

"Oh yea this the energy we need," Mercer said.

“♥️,” Tyson reacted.

Ad

Fans also commented on the post, most of them positively reacting to Hall's performance:

"Looking good brah. Proud of him," one fan said.

"Real 🪣 getter," another fan said.

"He always in his bag. He a dawg fr," said another.

LeBron James' son Bryce James and Darryn Peterson react to DeZhon Hall's latest AAU performance (Image via Instagram @primehoops_)

DeZhon Hall, who plays for Legacy Early College, just concluded his junior year of high school basketball. Even as a junior, the three-star point guard holds seven college offers from Indiana University, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami, Ohio and Texas A&M, among others.

Ad

Hall's childhood pal, Bryce, on the other hand, has concluded his high school basketball career with Sierra Canyon and is set to join the Arizona Wildcats at the college level next season. He ended his senior year on a high note, winning the state championship with the Trailblazers.

NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James receives advice from big brother Bronny

Bryce James' big brother, Bronny, plays alongside their dad with the LA Lakers. The rookie, who has been proving doubters wrong with some of his performances, had some advice for his younger brother as he steps up into college basketball.

Ad

"Yeah, I'd say, when we were younger, the main thing I'd like to push to him is just having fun," Bronny said. "Just playing your game. Being confident in yourself. Yeah, I think as I became a senior, he's a senior now, so just have that mindset of working."

"Because there's a lot of kids out there that want to be in my spot or his spot. And you can't take that for granted. So, yeah, just keep working."

James will be joining Arizona alongside five-star prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, as well as four-star 6-foot-7 forward Dwayne Aristode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More