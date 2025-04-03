NBA legend Lebron James' son Bryce James reacted to USC signee Elzie Harrington's hooping mixtape, which he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The video showcased highlights of Harrington's performance on the court, including his shooting, passing, scoring and celebrations. It also captured moments on the bench, his game entrance and more.

Harrington shared the post with the caption:

"Highs & lows."

In reaction, Bryce James left a one-word comment, which most likely referred to Harrington as a relentless, fearless and highly competitive mentality player:

"Killa," Bryce wrote.

Other hoopers, like Harrington's St. John Bosco teammates Brandon McCoy Jr. and Christian Collins, also left comments on the post:

"Avatar state, inna real way," wrote Collins.

"Easy e 🫱🏾‍🫲🏿." Brandon wrote.

Fans also followed suit, dropping positive comments on the post:

"Love yo journey 3m" one fan said.

"Proud of you kid," said another.

"Gotta love 3 game," another said.

"Don't play with the kid 🖐️." one said.

LeBron James' son Bryce James drops 1-word reaction to Alijah Arenas' future USC teammate Elzie Harrington's hooping mixtape. (Image via Instagram @elzieharrington)

Elzie Harrington, a four-star St. John Bosco High School shooting guard, concluded his high school basketball journey and is committed to joining USC. He, alongside former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas and Link Academy four-star point guard Jerry Easter, will join the Trojans at the college level next season.

Meanwhile, NBA Legend Lebron James' son Bryce James will go on to Arizona at the college level next season. Bryce, alongside five-star power forward Koa Peat and four-star forward Dwayne Aristide, is joining the Wildcats from the 2025 class.

"He was not happy with the places we sent him": LeBron James says son Bryce James confronted his decision to change his high school

At one point during Bryce James' high school career, his dad, Lebron, decided to change his school. In search of a better environment, Bryce was transferred to Campbell Hall and then to Notre Dame, but none of these transitions pleased Bryce. The youngster aired out his frustration:

"Our youngest son did as well," LeBron James said, according to Marca news. "Because of parenting because of some things that was happening at the school that we didn't like we kind of made him transfer in the summertime.

"He wanted to stay and then ultimately he came to us and said he was not happy with the places that we sent him to, and he ended up going back, and now this is his senior year, and basically he spent all four years at the same high school, too."

Bryce ended up winning a state championship with Sierra Canyon in his final high school year.

