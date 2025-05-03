LeBron James' son Bryce James drops his reaction to scenic moments from Sierra Canyon basketball's 2024-25 season

NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, wrapped up his high school basketball career after winning the state championship with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Although it's been over a month since their championship victory, the memories are still fresh for Bryce and his teammates.
On Thursday, an Instagram post revisiting the successful season caught Bryce's eye. The post featured black and white photos capturing key moments from the just concluded season. Bryce and his few teammates, commented on the post.
Bryce James shared a goat emoji in the comments.
“🐐,” Bryce wrote
Bryce's teammates Gavin Hightower and Jaden Nickens also commented on the post:
“🤞🏾🖤.” Gavin wrote.
“Bruddas,” Nickens wrote.
Some fans also followed suit, dropping comments on the post.
"Remembered in contrast 🎬." One fan wrote.
“🏆.” Another fan wrote.
Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers ended the season with a 27-7 record. He averaged eight points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Bryce is now gearing up for the next chapter of his basketball journey with the Arizona Wildcats, competing in the Big 12 Conference next season. He will be joining highly-rated prospects Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode, who are also committed to Arizona.
Bryce's teammate Gavin Hightower is also set for college basketball with the Iona Gaels, while three-star forward Jaden Nickens has committed to join the Kansas Jayhawks.
NBA Legend LeBron James and wife, Savannah James, watched Bryce James win the state championship
Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers' championship clash against Lincoln on March 14 had some special guests in the crowd. NBA legend LeBron James was there to cheer on his son, joined by Bryce's mom, Savannah James and their daughter, Zhuri.
Sierra Canyon won 58-53 over Lincoln with Bryce contributing three points, five rebounds and two assists to the victory. After clinching the title, Bryce took a moment to celebrate with his family.