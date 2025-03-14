NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James' former Sierra Canyon teammate, Wesley Waddles, has announced his commitment to New Hampton. The 6-foot-6 Viewpoint High School senior shooting guard shared the announcement on his official Instagram page on Friday, and it attracted a number of reactions, one of which was from Bryce.

In reaction to the announcement, Bryce, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats in January, dropped a crossed-finger emoji in the comments.

“🤞🏾,” he wrote.

Fellow Sierra Canyon star Gavin Hightower was also in the comments with a congratulatory message.

"Congrats my boy 🤞🏾," he wrote.

The comments section was also filled with a number of congratulatory messages from fans.

"CONGRATS." One fan wrote.

"Congrats bro." Said another fan.

"So proud of uuuu." another fan wrote.

"Congrats Wes!!" Said another.

LeBron James' son Bryce James reacts to support Wesley Waddles' commitment to New Hampton. (Image via Instagram @wesleywaddles)

Wesley Waddles played with Bryce James at Sierra Canyon before transferring to Viewpoint, where he now plays a key role. This season, he helped lead the Patriots to the second round of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championship.

Apart from Waddles, the New Hampton Huskies have also secured four-star senior Mason Blackwood.

NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James set to compete in CIF Division I State final

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will take on Lincoln High School in the 2025 CIF Division I State Boys Basketball Championship final on Friday. With this game, NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, will be competing in his first state final, which will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Bryce was featured in the regional final game, in which the Trailblazers defeated Redondo Union 74-68 on Tuesday. Bryce, however, only contributed three points in the victory.

Bryce has, for the most part this season, not occupied a major role on the Sierra Canyon team. So, even though he could also be of impact in this final, the Trailblazers will be looking to top-rated prospects Gavin Hightower, Bryce Cofield and Maxi Adams to make the difference.

