LeBron James' son Bryce James reshares former teammate and Scottie Pippen's son Justin Pippen's "living life" post

Bryce James took to Instagram on Tuesday to show love to his former teammate, Justin Pippen.

The Sierra Canyon standout reshared Pippen’s latest post, which featured a series of snaps of Scottie Pippen's son on the court and a simple yet confident caption:

“Living life.”

Bryce James via Instagram

Justin, now a freshman at Michigan, has appeared in 17 games this season, averaging 1.8 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists in just over seven minutes per game. The six-foot-two guard is trying to carve his own path while carrying the weight of his legendary last name.

His post quickly caught the attention of family members. Scottie Pippen, the six-time NBA champion, encouraged his son in the comments:

“I like what I’m seeing. Keep it up. Next level is waiting.”

Scottie Pipen via Instagram

Justin’s mother, Larsa Pippen, also chimed in with an emoji, while his brother, Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr., kept it simple with his own emoji reaction.

As for Bryce James, he’s fresh off an impressive Hoophall Classic performance, where he came off the bench and made an instant impact. In just 17 minutes, he put up a career-high 16 points, knocking down four 3s and securing the MVP honor.

His incredible performance even drew praise from his father, who seemed visibly impressed. Taking to X, he wrote:

"So proud of you, Maximus!!! I literally just shed a tear! PROUD POPS!!”

While Scottie Pippen has kickstarted his collegiate career with Michigan, Bryce James is yet to make his debut. However, James junior has committed to Arizona - a decision that drew significant ire from hoops fans and experts alike.

Bryce James goes all LeBron in recent game against Golden Knights

LeBron James’ chase-down block is one of the most iconic defensive plays in basketball. It has sealed championships, broken hearts and defined his legacy. Now, his son, Bryce James, is keeping the tradition alive.

During Sierra Canyon’s matchup against St. Francis last Friday, Bryce had his own LeBron moment. After a St. Francis player grabbed a steal and raced down the court for an easy bucket, Bryce turned on the jets. In true James fashion, he soared in from behind and knocked the shot off the glass.

This perfect execution of LeBron James' signature move by his son electrified the crowd and his teammates and showed exactly why scouts believe Bryce’s game mirrors his father’s game the most. Sierra Canyon went on to dominate St. Francis, securing a 77-48 victory.

