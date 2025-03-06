LeBron James’ son Bryce James scores 15 points in Sierra Canyon’s dominating playoff victory 

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champ, will join the Arizona Wildcats next season. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard continues to push his team forward in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships. James led his team, Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, to the second round of the competition.

In the 73-48 win against Centennial, James scored 15 points and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc to mark the Trailblazers' 14th game, where they have won by more than a 20-point margin. The highlights of the Arizona commit were uploaded on Instagram by the famous basketball page, The Hoops Pill:

"BRYCE JAMES COULDN’T MISS TONIGHT HITTING 5 3’S IN 1ST HALF 🤯 Sierra Canyon cruised to a 73-48 Win over Corona Centennial in the 1st round of the Division 1 CIF State Playoffs 😤 @_justbryce 📸 @dc7visuals," the post was captioned.

Gavin Hightower spoke with the Los Angeles Daily News about the late-game situations and what it would mean to win the championship:

“We have to learn how to be under control in late-game situations,” Hightower said. “And also knowing we’ve always got to play hard because it always comes down to that last play. We carried that on to state and I think that’s how we got the win tonight.”

“It would mean everything to put a banner up in this gym,” Hightower said. “I’ve only been here one year, but with the love and support I’ve got, it would mean the world to me to bring a banner back to Sierra Canyon.”

Bryce James talks about his game

After displaying an impressive performance in Round 1, James and Sierra Canyon will be ready to face Santa Barbara on Thursday. After the match, James gave his take on his performance:

“They were just giving it to me,” James said. “They keep handing it off and I’ll keep shooting it.”

“Coach always says defense leads to offense,” said Bryce James. “Me playing hard on defense gets us open shots and transition buckets, fast-break dunks. It comes easy to us if we just play defense.”

Bryce James is ranked at the 210th spot nationally, 58th spot in the shooting guard position and 27th in California, according to On3's Rankings. He had offers from Duquesne, Ohio State and Arizona.

Furthermore, James also took unofficial visits to the Buckeyes on Oct. 7, his brother's alma mater, USC, on Oct. 19 and Arizona on Nov. 22, before committing to the Wildcats on Jan. 1. He will be accompanied by Dwayne Aristode next season.

