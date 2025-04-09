Five-star prospect Brayden Burries, who is ranked No. 10 in the nation (per On3), has officially committed to Arizona, and fellow Wildcats commit Bryce James couldn't be more thrilled. In excitement, Bryce took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to celebrate the big news, sharing the news of Burries' commitment with a simple yet enthusiastic one-word caption:

"Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa," he captioned the post.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction as 5-star McDonald's All-American set to join him at Arizona Wildcats. (Image via Instagram @_justbryce)

6-foot-4 Roosevelt High School star Brayden Burries and No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament were the only two top-20 prospects yet to announce their college commitments. With anticipation and excitement already at their peak, Buries has finally made his decision in favor of Arizona, choosing the Wildcats over other top programs like USC, Tennessee, Oregon and Alabama.

Speaking to ESPN on his commitment, Buries said:

"Arizona was the best fit for me and my family. Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is a great guy. They have been recruiting me for a while. He allows his players to play both up and down, but they also execute within a structured framework. Everyone is held accountable. Their style of play is smart and aggressive… I love the fan base. I've been to a few of their games. There is great energy in the McKale Center. It's a basketball school."

Berries wrapped up his high school basketball journey at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1. It is now clear that he will be joining the Arizona Wildcats and playing college-level basketball next season.

Buries will team up with NBA legend Lebron James' son Bryce James, five-star forward Koa Peat, and 6-foot-7 Brewster Academy star Dwayne Aristide, who has also committed to the Wildcats.

"He wanted to stay," NBA legend LeBron James talks about how Bryce James convinced his parents to let him return to Sierra Canyon

NBA legend Lebron James' son Bryce James might have ended his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon. However, ahead of his junior year, he had to leave the Trailblazers for Notre Dame High School, following his parent's decision. According to the NBA legend, Bryce was not happy with the decision, so he eventually made his way back to Sierra Canyon.

NBA legend Lebron James' made the revelation during April 1's episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast.

"Our youngest son did as well. Because of parenting, because of some things that was happening at the school that we didn't like, we kind of made him transfer in the summertime," LeBron said. "He wanted to stay and then ultimately he came to us and said he was not happy with the places that we sent him to and he ended up going back and now this is his senior year and basically he spent all four years at the same high school too." [18:16-18:38]

Bryce ended his senior year at Sierra Canyon on a high note, winning a state championship.

