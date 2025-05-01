LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction as Chatsworth's V'Elijah Miller gets recognised as a hidden gem in the 2025 Class

Bryce James will be heading to the Arizona Wildcats after finishing his high school basketball career. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Sierra Canyon is known for supporting his teammates on social media. On Thursday, he praised former teammate V'Elijah Miller in a comment on a Greenlight Media post.

"V’Elijah Miller is one of our favorite stockrisers in the 2025 class‼️📈 Crafty PG with a deep bag is a hidden gem.💎 @velijahmillerMiller has received various D1 offers + interest, but still has to make a decision. Where should he go?🔮," the post was captioned.

James shared a one-word comment to show his support.

"Fax," James wrote.

The post also shared some of the highlights of the Chatsworth senior, who is seen making a full-court pass to Alijah Arenas.

"V'elijah Miller is one of the nation's top point guards! Hidden gem in 2025 Class," the image caption read.

Miller has received offers from the San Jose State Spartans and the Bryant Bulldogs.

Last season, Miller played 29 games for the Chancellors, helping them to a 26-9 overall record and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League, where they sit above Cleveland, Birmingham and Granada Hills Charter.

Bryce James hypes up V'Elijah Miller on Instagram

A video of Miller's highlights for Chatsworth was uploaded on Instagram by The Hoops Pill in October last year. James showed his support for his former teammate by sharing the video on his IG story along with a two-word caption.

""Pro sh*t @velijahmiller," James captioned the story.

Top prospects Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode will join James at Arizona next season.

