LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction following Sierra Canyon's dominating victory to end Santa Barbara's dream season run

Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon reached the CIF State Division I basketball championship regional quarterfinal after beating Santa Barbara 78-45 on Friday. The three-star Arizona commit shared a one-word reaction to the massive win in the comments section of an Instagram post.

“GBG,” James wrote.

Bryce James' response to Sierra Canyon's playoff victory. (Credits: IG/Ballislife)

The Santa Barbara Dons were the better team by a point when the two sides met on Dec. 30 during the regular season. The Trailblazers took advantage of their meeting on Thursday to avenge their 76-75 defeat, inflicting a humiliating 33-point defeat on Santa Barbara.

Reacting to the loss, the Dons coach Greg Zuffelato said,

“The season didn’t end the way we would have liked it, but it doesn’t take away from our historic season," Zuffelato said. "This is a special group, and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them. It’s been an honor to coach them. My coaching staff is second to none. They made this team great.”

The Dons’ 2024-25 campaign came to an end with the defeat, sealing their 27-7 record, including a 16-1 record at home. The team brought home the Channel League championship and recorded important wins over top programs like Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon’s playoffs run so far

On Tuesday, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers began their playoffs with a 73-48 win over Centennial. Bryce James put up an impressive performance with 15 points on the day his legendary dad - LeBron James - reached the 50,000-point milestone in the NBA.

It was Bryce’s third incredible shooting performance this season. He dropped 16 points against Grayson at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, and 18 points when the Trailblazers beat Alemany in the Mission League in January.

Sierra Canyon last qualified for the state tournament when Bryce was a freshman. The Trailblazers beat Etiwanda in the regional final to enter the state tournament, but the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryce and his teammates will now prepare to take on JSerra Catholic in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Saturday. Their goal is to eventually qualify for the state tournament. For Bryce James and his fellow seniors on the team, it is their first and last opportunity to win the state title.

Bryce will join the Arizona Wildcats after this season, starting a new chapter in his basketball career.

