Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, ended his high school basketball career on a high note. He led Sierra Canyon to victory in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

On Tuesday, James commented on teammate Bryce Cofield's Instagram post featuring five pictures with the CIF trophy and their teammates.

"JOB FINISHED ITS OVER 💍," Cofield captioned the post.

"💍 him," James commented.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction as Sierra Canyon teammate Bryce Cofield celebrates CIF championship victory in IG post (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)

The post also received comments from Sierra Canyon Basketball and teammates Donovan Averitte, Jayden Alexander and more:

Teammates and family comments as Bryce Cofield celebrates CIF championship victory in IG post (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)

"dc," Averitte commented.

Alexander commented, "my dawg," with two ring emojis.

"Yea champ," Sierra Canyon Basketball commented.

His brothers Corey Cofield and Elisha Cofield commented, "outro legendary," "Made a way."

Cofield, who ranks 179th nationally, 49th in the shooting guard position and 25th in California (per On3's Industry Rankings), received an offer from Southern Utah on Oct. 19, 2023. However, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard committed to Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

The post received comments from Bryce James and Diddy's daughters, the Combs twins.

The Combs twins and James share their reaction to Bryce Cofield’s college commitment (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)

"Yeaaaaaaa," James wrote.

"YESSS BRYCE," the Combs twins wrote, with three fire emojis.

Bryce James' grandmother pens an emotional message after CIF win

James' grandmother, Gloria James, shared pictures of the youngest James holding the trophy, celebrating with his teammates and more.

She also added a heartfelt message in the caption of the Instagram post:

"Congratulations on winning the CIF High School Men’s Basketball Championship grandson🏀🏆🎊🎉!!!! I couldn’t be more happy for you and your teammates. You all worked very had throughout the regular season. You dug down deep and fought a hard fought game. And it paid off. I am honored to have been there as a WITNESS. I hope that you have this beautiful memory for the rest of your life😉. Love you much @_justbryce, Grammy🩷," Gloria captioned the post.

James will be accompanied by Dwayne Aristode at Arizona next season.

