NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James won the state title with the Trailblazers on Friday, a perfect ending to his high school basketball career. However, for his teammate, 6-foot-5 junior forward Stephen Kankole, it was just his third season.

In celebration of the just concluded title-winning year, Kankole shared a carousel of eight pictures on Tuesday, capturing different moments in the season.

One of the pictures also featured the junior forward and NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James. The latter left a one-word comment on the post, possibly a reference to Kankole's jersey number:

"3️⃣"

Fellow Sierra Canyon teammate Gavin Hightower and five-star junior Jerzy Robinson, who plays on the Sierra Canyon girl's team, also left comments on the post:

"You the 1 brother… Still on a Flo ⛹🏽‍♂️🤞🏽" Gavin Wrote.

“ok luhhh 3️⃣.” Wrote Jerzy Robinson.

Fans also joined in, sharing positive reactions:

"Here we go brother." One fan said.

"Brudda 🖤3️⃣." Another fan wrote.

"Nah, you're his prodigy. Another said.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction as Sierra Canyon teammate prepares for 4th high school season. (Image via Instagram @_stephenkankole)

Sierra Canyon wrapped up the season with a 27-7 record and a CIF state championship win. With senior players like Bryce James, Gavin Hightower and Bryce Cofield moving on, the team will now look to star juniors like Maximo Adams, Jordan Askew, and Stephen Kankole, who will step up as seniors next year to lead the charge for another title run.

"We got Bryce coming": Former Lakers player Lou Williams suggests LeBron James may delay retirement to play with son Bryce

NBA legend LeBron James is forty years old. However, with his performance game after game, he appears not to be slowing down soon. The Lakers star recently achieved the dream of playing with his son Bronny James, and he could be on track to do it again with Bryce James.

Praising the longevity and level of performance LeBron currently displays, former Lakers star Lou Williams speculated the possibility of the NBA legend stretching out his career to play with Bryce:

"We made a big deal about Bronny. We got Bryce coming," Williams said on Tuesday's episode of Run it Back. "Now when you playing at this level, this may buy you three, four years to possibly play with not only one of your sons, but the both of them."

"LeBron James, who knows? He can ride off into the sunset as a guy who's never averaged under 20 points, or he can ride into the wheels, fall off until he starts to see a decline… But it's amazing what he's doing at this age... I've said this, he's been the best player on the Lakers this year. Even with Luka being in that lineup, it's incredible."

Bryce is set to begin his college career at Arizona next season.

