Bryce James, the Arizona commit and son of the four-time NBA Champ, LeBron James, has always supported his teammates by sharing their achievements or highlights on his Instagram. His Sierra Canyon teammate, Bryce Cofield, shared some pictures on Instagram, including highlights of his games for the Trailblazers.

James posted his reaction in the comments section and was accompanied by teammate Jayden Alexander:

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction to teammate Bryce Cofield's spirited social media post (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)

"Twin," commented James.

Jayden Alexander commented two emojis.

Here's the original post by Cofield:

"I built this 🧱 by 🧱 and no one can tear me down," Cofield captioned his post.

On Friday, Cofield also shared on Instagram some pictures of himself after Sierra Canyon won the CIF trophy:

"JOB FINISHED ITS OVER 💍," Cofield captioned the post.

The post saw comments from James, Donovan Averitte, Jayden Alexander and more:

Bryce James comments on Bryce Cofield's post after winning the CIF Trophy (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)

Bryce Cofield's teammates react to his post after winning the CIF Trophy (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield.)

"dc," Averitte commented.

Alexander commented, "my dawg," with two ring emojis.

"Yea champ," Sierra Canyon Basketball commented.

His brothers Corey Cofield and Elisha Cofield commented, "outro legendary," "Made a way."

Bryce Cofield, who is ranked 179th nationally, 49th in the shooting guard position and 25th in California (according to On3's Industry Rankings), received an offer from Southern Utah. However, the 6-foot-5 guard made his commitment to Fullerton last week.

He shared the news via an Instagram post and received comments from Bryce James and the daughters of American rap mogul Diddy, the Combs twins:

Bryce James and the Combs twins congratulate Bryce Cofield on his commitment (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)

"Yeaaaaaaa," James wrote.

"YESSS BRYCE," The Combs twins wrote, with three fire emojis.

Bryce James helps Sierra Canyon win the CIF trophy

On March 14, the Trailblazers won the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships after their 58-53 win against Lincoln. Before that, they secured a 73-48 win in the first round against Centennial on March 4 and entered the second round.

They faced Santa Barbara and defeated them by a 78-45 scoreline on March 6, followed by a tight 68-64 victory against JSerra Catholic on March 8. In the Regional Final Round, they defeated Redondo Union by a 74-68 scoreline before facing Lincoln in the final.

Bryce James will be joined by Dwayne Aristode in Arizona next year.

